Effective Monday, December 14, 2020, the South Bristol Town Office will be open by appointment only. Please call (207) 563-3977 to schedule an appointment. Many of our services may be completed online. You may check the links on our website:
www.townofsouthbristol.com.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We are trying to keep everyone safe during these uncertain times.
TOWN OF SOUTH BRISTOL
Effective Monday, December 14, 2020, the South Bristol Town Office will be open by appointment only. Please call (207) 563-3977 to schedule an appointment. Many of our services may be completed online. You may check the links on our website: