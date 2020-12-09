TOWN OF SOUTH BRISTOL

Effective Monday, December 14, 2020, the South Bristol Town Office will be open by appointment only. Please call (207) 563-3977 to schedule an appointment. Many of our services may be completed online. You may check the links on our website:

www.townofsouthbristol.com.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We are trying to keep everyone safe during these uncertain times.

