TOWN OF SOUTH BRISTOL

at

The Municipal Officers of the Town of South Bristol will meet at the Town Office on December 17, 2020 at 7:00p.m.for the purpose of holding a public hearing on and enacting appendices to the following ordinance:
“General Assistance Ordinance”
The public will be given an opportunity to be heard prior to the consideration by the Municipal Officers.
A copy of the ordinance and appendices
are available at the Town Office.

