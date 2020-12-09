The Municipal Officers of the Town of South Bristol will meet at the Town Office on December 17, 2020 at 7:00p.m.for the purpose of holding a public hearing on and enacting appendices to the following ordinance:

“General Assistance Ordinance”

The public will be given an opportunity to be heard prior to the consideration by the Municipal Officers.

A copy of the ordinance and appendices

are available at the Town Office.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

