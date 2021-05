Thursday, May 13, 2021 7:00 pm

At The South Bristol Town Office

470 Clarks Cove Road, Walpole, ME 04573

The appeals board will be holding a public hearing on the reconsideration of an appeal by Paul Mehlhorn, Jonathan Arter, Jean-Marie Caterina, Russell and Gretchen Evans, Susan Mehlhorn, and Keith Riddiford for a planning board building permit granted to Gary Ciocci.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print