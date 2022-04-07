The selectmen of South Bristol hereby solicit bids for plowing and sanding approximately 24 miles of road and municipal parking lots for a period of three years. All bids must include a list of equipment that will be used. Contractor must supply a letter of credit for their Bid Amount.

NO LIQUID CALCIUM IS TO BE USED!

All bids should be sent to the

Selectmen, 470 Clarks Cove Road, Walpole, Maine 04573

and should be marked “Snow Removal Bid” on the outside

of the envelope. Closing time for such bids shall be

April 28, 2022 at 6:30 pm.

Bids will be opened at the Selectmen’s meeting on

April 28, 2022 at 7:00 pm. The Selectmen reserve the right to accept or reject any and all bids, to further negotiate the contract and to waive certain requirements as stated if it appears in the best interest of the Town for them to do so.

Specifications are available at the Town Office during regular business hours. (MWF)

