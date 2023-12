Nomination papers are available at the Town Clerk’s Office for the following offices:

1 – Selectmen, Assessor and Overseer of the Poor – 3 year term

2 – School Board Member – 3 year terms

Papers may be obtained during regular business hours and are due back by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

You must have at least 30 signatures but not more than 100 signatures.

