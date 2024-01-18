Advanced Search
Town Of South Bristol Shellfish License Sales 2024

On Tuesday January 23, 2024, during South Bristol Town Office hours,commercial shellfish harvesting licenses will go on sale. These will be sold to those 2023 license holders, who by virtue of their conservation work, are eligible. Licenses will be on sale for 90 days.
Commercial Resident (16)
Commercial Non-Resident (2)
Commercial Junior/ Student Resident (2)
Recreational Resident (50)
Recreational Non-Resident (5)
South Bristol Town Office Hours:
Tuesday – Thursday 9 – 4
Closed for lunch 12 – 12:30

