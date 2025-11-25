The Lincoln County News
Town of South Bristol

at

Town of South Bristol nomination papers will be available at the Town Office beginning on Tuesday, December 2 during normal business hours.

Positions to be filled are as follows:
Selectperson (1),
School Board (2), and
Budget Committee (2)


