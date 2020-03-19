Advanced Search
TOWN OF SOUTH BRISTOL Wharf Hearing

at

The Selectmen will hold a public wharf hearing on the Application of Charles Mullen and Natalie Norris to construct a Pier system on their property on the Damariscotta River (Tax Map 30 Lot 21A)
Hearing will be held at the South Bristol Town Office on
March 26, 2020 @ 6:30 pm

