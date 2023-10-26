Advanced Search
Town of Southport Surplus Vehicle Sale

2008 GMC 5500 Duramax diesel dump truck, comes with 10 foot American plow and 9 foot composite wing also a 4.5 yard stainless steel Swenson sander, 26,660 miles. Truck runs great but needs fuel lines $18,000.

2008 GMC 2500HD Duramax diesel 6 1/2 foot bed with a six compartment Knapheide job box body, had a 8.5 foot Fisher extreme V stainless plow, 153,526 miles and was used as a daily driver until last week. $14,000.

These vehicles are sold “as is” with no implied or expressed warranties
Serious inquiries only, please contact Adam at pwd@townofsouthport.org or 207-712-1829

