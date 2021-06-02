Advanced Search
Town of Waldoboro Planning Board Notice

The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on June 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to consider site review applications for a subdivision amendment for Apple Barn Lane, a subdivision at Feylers Corner, and a Recreational Facility expansion at 30 Manktown Road (Midcoast Gymnastics).

Applications can be viewed by contacting the Waldoboro Planning and Development office.
All interested citizens are asked to call the Town Office prior to the meeting for how they can participate.

