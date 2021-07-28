The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to review conditions for a solar farm at 481 Controversy Lane, pre-applications, and amendments to the Land Use Ordinance. Please note that the Planning Board has changed their regular scheduled meeting time to the second Thursday of the month. The meeting is held at 1600 Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro (the municipal building) with the option to attend remotely via Zoom.

Documents can be viewed by contacting the Waldoboro Planning and Development office.

All interested citizens are asked to call the Town Office prior to the meeting for how they can participate.

