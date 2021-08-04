The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building meeting room, to hear public discussion on the following requests:
1. A Request for Extension of Liquor License in accordance with MRSA, Title 28-A, Section 653 & 1054 by Odd Alewives Farm Brewery, LLC.
Any citizen interested in commenting on this application is urged to attend this meeting.
