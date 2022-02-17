TOWN OF WALDOBORO

Nomination papers for the following Town Officers will be available March 3, 2022 at the Waldoboro Municipal Building. All nomination papers must be signed by no less than 25 or more than 100 registered voters of Waldoboro. They must be turned in to the Town Clerk’s Office before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022

Board of Selectmen One – 3 year term

Board of Directors – RSU #40 One – 3-year term

Utility District Board of Trustees One – 3-year term

Budget Committee Member Four – 3-year terms

Voting will be held at the Municipal Building on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Polls will be open from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. The Town Clerk’s office hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., if you need to register to vote or would like an absentee ballot.

Deadline for submission of Articles for the Warrant is April 9, 2021.

