Town of Waldoboro Planning Board Notice

at

The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a special meeting on March 3, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to hold a pre-application review for a multi-family housing proposal at 129 Friendship Road (the Former Friendship Street School). This night will provide an opportunity for the public to ask questions about this potential proposal. The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom.

Applications can be viewed by contacting the Waldoboro Planning and Development office.

All interested citizens are asked to call the Town Office prior to the meeting for how they can participate.

