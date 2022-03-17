The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the municipal building meeting room, to hear public discussion on the following:
1. Life Safety Ordinance.
Any citizen interested in commenting on this application is urged to attend this meeting.
Town of Waldoboro Public Hearing Notice
