The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a rescheduled meeting on April 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to discuss a site visit of 3425 Atlantic Highway. This meeting will be a discussion with the Maine Department of Transportation for the 3425 Atlantic Highway, and any concerns that were noted by an earlier site visit.

All interested citizens are asked to call the Town Office prior to the meeting for how they can participate.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print