The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the municipal building meeting room, to hear public discussion on the following requests: Laura Cabot Inc. DBA Laura Cabot Catering

1. A Liquor License in accordance with MRSA, Title 28-A, Section 653 & 1054.

Any citizen interested in commenting on this application is urged to attend this meeting.

