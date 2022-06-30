The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a scheduled meeting on July 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to consider site review application for a change of use for a shellfish buying station at 1540 Atlantic Highway

(Map U9 Lot 15) and a new storage building along with self-storage units at 2818 Atlantic Highway (Map R13 Lot 5-1B). The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom.

Applications can be viewed by contacting the Waldoboro Planning and Development office.

All interested citizens are asked to call the Town Office prior to the meeting for how they can participate.

