The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building meeting room, to hear public discussion on the following requests:

1. A Liquor License renewal in accordance with MRSA, Title 28-A, Section 653 & 1054 by Jeffrey Hurd d/b/a The Narrows Tavern.

2. A Special Amusement Permit in accordance with MRSA, Title 28-A, Sections 653 & 1054 by Jeffrey Hurd d/b/a The Narrows Tavern.

Any citizen interested in commenting on this application is urged to attend this meeting.

