The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on August 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to consider site review application for a change of use for a shellfish buying station at 1540 Atlantic Highway (Map U9 Lot 15), a mineral extraction/ gravel pit at 192 Simon Road (Map R20 Lot 3), and a minor event center at 122 Atlantic Highway (Map R4 Lot 40). The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom.

Applications can be viewed by contacting the Waldoboro Planning and Development office.

All interested citizens are asked to call the Town Office prior to the meeting for how they can participate.

