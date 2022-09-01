The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on September 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to consider site review application for a change of use for a Wood Working business at 17 Friendship Road (Map U4 Lot 11), and a pre-application for a subdivision amendment at 170 Lady Slipper Lane (East Ridge Mobile Home Park). The Planning Board will also hold a public hearing for amending the Remote Participation Policy. The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom.

Applications can be viewed by contacting the Waldoboro Planning and Development office.

All interested citizens are asked to call the Town Office prior to the meeting for how they can participate.

