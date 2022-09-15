The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a requested scheduled meeting on September 22, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to consider site review application for a change of use for a recreational facility and minor event center at 1607 Atlantic Highway (Map U5 Lot 13).

The Planning Board will also hold a public hearing for amending the Remote Participation Policy. The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom.

Applications can be viewed by contacting the Waldoboro Planning and Development office.

All interested citizens are asked to call the Town Office prior to the meeting for how they can participate.

