The Waldoboro Board of Selectmen will be holding a public hearing on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at

6:00 in the evening at the Waldoboro Municipal Building, 1600 Atlantic Highway in Waldoboro to

obtain public comment on the 2022 November Town Meeting Warrant Articles.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and will be given an opportunity to be

heard at that time

