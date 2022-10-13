The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building meeting room, to hear public discussion on the following requests:
1. A Liquor License in accordance with MRSA, Title 28-A, Section 653 & 1054 for Penny Dostie DBA The Cornhole Connections LLC Any citizen interested in commenting on this application is urged to attend this meeting.
Town of Waldoboro Public Hearing Notice
