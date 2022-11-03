Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Waldoboro PARKING BAN • Public Notice

at

There shall be no parking on any street or the municipal parking lot in the Town of Waldoboro from 12:01 A.M. to 7:00 A.M. from November 1st until April 1st of each year due to snow removal. Vehicles interfering or hindering the removal of snow will be removed at the owner’s expense.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^