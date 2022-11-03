The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on November 10, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to review a pre-application for a single family home in the Resource Protection Zone at 370 Hendrickson Lane. The Planning Board will also review potential amendments to the Land Use Ordinance. The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom.

Applications can be viewed by contacting the Waldoboro Planning and Development office.

All interested citizens are asked to call the Town Office prior to the meeting for how they can participate.

