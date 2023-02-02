The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on February 9, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. to consider site review application for a single-family dwelling unit in a Shoreland Zone at 370 Hendrickson Lane (Map R11 Lot 31-5), a pre-application for a Bed & Breakfast at 926 Main Street (Map U4 Lot 126), and ongoing revisions to the Land Use Ordinance. The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom by going to the “Stay Connected” tab at waldoboromaine.org.

Applications can be viewed by contacting the Waldoboro Planning and Development office.

All interested citizens are asked to call the Town Office prior to the meeting for how they can participate.

