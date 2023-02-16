Town of Waldoboro

Nomination papers for the following Town Officers will be available March 02, 2023
All nomination papers must be signed by no less than 25 or more than 75 registered voters of Waldoboro
They must be returned into the Town Clerk’s Office before 5 p.m. Friday April 14, 2023
Board of Selectmen Two 3-year terms
Board of Directors — RSU #40 Two 3-year terms
Utility District Board of Trustees Two 3-year terms
Budget Committee Members Three 3-year terms
Voting will be held at the Municipal Building on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Polls will be open from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. The Town Clerk’s office hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. and Tuesday 9:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. if you would like to register to vote or would like an absentee ballot.
Deadline for submission of Articles for the Warrant is April 14, 2023