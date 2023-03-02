The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on March 9, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. to consider ongoing revisions to the Land Use Ordinance. The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom by going to the “Stay Connected” tab at waldoboromaine.org.

Applications can be viewed by contacting the Waldoboro Planning and Development office.

All interested citizens are asked to call the Town Office prior to the meeting for how they can participate.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

