Town of Waldoboro

at

Planning Board Notice

The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on April 23, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. to review a site plan for a Bed & Breakfast and Wine Bar at 926 Main Street. The Planning Board will also be reviewing a site plan for a 36 affordable senior housing project at 56 School Street (the former AD Gray school). The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom by going to the “Stay Connected” tab at waldoboromaine.org.
A digital version of the applications can be found by going to the Planning Board “Agendas, Minutes, and Applications” page of waldoboromaine.org or by reviewing a physical version at the Town Office.

