The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building meeting room, to hear public discussion on the following requests:
1. A Liquor License application in accordance with MRSA, Title 28-A, Section 653 & 1054 by Waldoboro Inn, LLC Waldoboro, Maine
Any citizen interested in commenting on
this application is urged to attend this meeting.
