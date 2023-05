The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro will

hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – 6:00 p.m. at the Waldoboro Municipal Building, 1600 Atlantic Highway regarding Liquor License application for Perch Provisions.

All interested persons are invited to attend the Public Hearing and will be given the opportunity to be heard at that time.

