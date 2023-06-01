The town of Waldoboro is receiving bids from contractors to furnish materials and labor to install a septic system in the Town. The work is funded by the Town and the DEP Small Community Grant Program. All the work will be subject to the requirements of the DEP. Bidding documents may be obtained at the Waldoboro Town Office from 9am until 5pm Monday – Thursday. A pre-bid on-site inspection will be conducted on Saturday June 10th at 10am. Bidders must have a minimum of three years’ experience in septic installations. Sealed bids marked “TOWN OF WALDOBORO SEPTIC BIDS” must be received at the Town Office by 4;00pm on Monday June 12th. The bids will be opened on Tuesday June 13th at 10m. The Town & State reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. For more information please call (207) 832-5369 ext 8 or (207) 380-9873. The work site is at the end of the Back Cove Rd in South Waldoboro.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

