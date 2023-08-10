Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Waldoboro Public Hearing Notice

at

The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the municipal building meeting room, to hear public discussion on the following:
Warrant Article 1 – To choose a moderator to preside at said meeting.

Warrant Article 2 -Shall the Town authorize the sale of the 2 story frame home known as the Hoffses House (located at 467 Friendship Street, Map U-2, Lot 2A) to the most advantageous bona fide offer to relocate or dismantle the structure, and on such other terms and conditions that the Select Board deems to be in the best interest of the Town? This is for the sale of the structure only, no land is included in this sale.

Warrant Article 3 – Shall the Town in the event the Hoffses House in not sold, authorize demolition of the Hoffses House?

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^