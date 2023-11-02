The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on November 9, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. to hold two site plan reviews and one design review. One site plan is for a vehicle service addition at 646 Union Road and the second is an even center/agriculture-related business at 110 Robinson Road. The Planning Board will also review the potential final design for the Volunteers of American Senior Housing project at the former AD Gray School (56 School Street). The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom by going to the “Stay Connected” tab at waldoboromaine.org.

A digital version of the applications can be found by going to the Planning Board “Agendas, Minutes, and Applications” page

of waldoboromaine.org or by reviewing a physical version at the Town Office. If you have any comments or questions, please email them to planning@waldoboromaine.org or by calling the Planning Department at 207-832-5369.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

