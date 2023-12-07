The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on December 14, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. to hold one site plan review and two preliminary subdivision reviews. The first item being reviewed will be 10-lot subdivision along Old Augusta Road, Feylers Corner, and Chapel Road; the second item being reviewed is a 2-lot subdivision for along Feyler’s Corner Road; and the third item is a site plan for an agricultural-related business/event center at 110 Robinson Road. The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom by going to the “Stay Connected” tab at waldoboromaine.org.

A digital version of the applications can be found by going to the Planning Board “Agendas, Minutes, and Applications” page of waldoboromaine.org or by reviewing a physical version at the Town Office. If you have any comments or questions, please email them to planning@waldoboromaine.org or by calling

the Planning Department at 207-832-5369.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

