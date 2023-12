Lincoln, SS State of Maine

Article 1. To choose a moderator to preside at said meeting.

Article 2. Shall the Town authorize the Select Board to convey up to (0.25 acres) of Map U-4 Lot 62 to Volunteers of America for $1.00 and on such other terms and conditions that the Select Board deems to be in the best interest of the Town?

