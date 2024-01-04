The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on January 18, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. to hold two pre-application reviews. The first item being reviewed will be a 1 MW solar farm at 489 Manktown Road (Map R14 Lot 44); the second item being reviewed is a medical arts building at 126 and 130 Depot Street (Map U9 Lots 29 and 32). The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom by going to the “Stay Connected” tab at waldoboromaine.org.

A digital version of the applications can be found by going to the Planning Board “Agendas, Minutes, and Applications” page of waldoboromaine.org or by reviewing a physical version at the Town Office. If you have any comments or questions, please email them to planning@waldoboromaine.org or by calling the Planning Department at 207-832-5369.

