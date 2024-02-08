The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a meeting on February 22, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. to hold application reviews. The first item being reviewed will be the Final Plan for a 7-lot (formerly 10-lot) subdivision on Old Augusta Road (Map R20 Lot 22). The second item being reviewed is an agriculture-related business/minor event center at 110 Robinson Road (Map R21 Lot 31). The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom by going to the “Stay Connected” tab at waldoboromaine.org.

A digital version of the applications can be found by going to the Planning Board “Agendas, Minutes, and Applications” page of waldoboromaine.org or by reviewing a physical version at the Town Office. If you have any comments or questions, please email them to planning@waldoboromaine.org or by calling the Planning Department at 207-832-5369.

