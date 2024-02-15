TOWN OF WALDOBORO

Nomination papers for the following Town Officers will be available March 04, 2024

All nomination papers must be signed by no less than 25 or more than 75 registered voters of Waldoboro.

They must be returned into the Town Clerk’s Office before 5 p.m. Monday April 15, 2024

Board of Selectmen Two—–3-year terms

Board of Directors -RSU #40 Two—–3-year terms

Utility District Board of Trustee Two—–3-year terms

Budget Committee Member Two—–3-year terms

Voting will be held at the Municipal Building on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Polls will be open from 8:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.

The Town Clerk’s Office hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 am to 5 pm and Tuesday 8 am to 6 pm if you would like to register to vote or would like an absentee ballot.

