The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a meeting on March 14, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. to hold application reviews. The first item being reviewed will be a solar farm proposed at 465/489 Manktown Road (R14/44) The second item being reviewed is a pre-application for a warehouse at 299 Atlantic Highway (R4/34). The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom by going to the “Stay Connected” tab at waldoboromaine.org.

A digital version of the applications can be found by going to the Planning Board “Agendas, Minutes, and Applications” page of waldoboromaine.org or by reviewing a physical version at the Town Office. If you have any comments or questions, please email them to planning@waldoboromaine.org or by calling the Planning Department at 207-832-5369.

