Town of Waldoboro Draft Ordinance Public Hearing

The members of the Town of Waldoboro Planning Board will hold a public hearing on April 4, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. to review Draft Land Use Ordinance changes. The draft would implement changes associated with State statutes, public hearing procedures, and allowed uses. The meeting will be held in person at the Town Office with an option to attend remotely via Zoom by going to the “Stay Connected” tab at waldoboromaine.org.

A digital version of the draft ordinance changes can be found online at waldoboromaine.org or by reviewing a physical version at the Town Office. If you have any comments or questions, please email them to planning@waldoboromaine.org or by calling the Planning Department at 207-832-5369.

