The members of the Town of Waldoboro Planning Board will hold a public hearing on April 4, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. to review Draft Land Use Ordinance changes. The draft would implement changes associated with State statutes, public hearing procedures, and allowed uses. The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom by going to the “Stay Connected” tab at waldoboromaine.org. This meeting will only be held remotely due to concerns regarding the weather forecast. Please contact the Planning Department if you are having difficulty with finding the link under “Stay Connected” on waldoboromaine.org or on the Town’s Facebook page.

A digital version of the draft ordinance changes can be found online at waldoboromaine.org or by reviewing a physical version at the Town Office. If you have any comments or questions, please email them to planning@waldoboromaine.org or by calling the Planning Department at 207-832-5369.

