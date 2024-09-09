The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on September 12, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. to hold application reviews. The Planning Board will also review a medical office building proposal for MaineHealth at 126 Depot Street (Map U9 Lot 29). The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom by going to the “Stay Connected” tab at waldoboromaine.org.

A digital version of the applications can be found by going to the Planning Board “Agendas, Minutes, and Applications” page of waldoboromaine.org or by reviewing a physical version at the Town Office. If you have any comments or questions, please email them to planning@waldoboromaine.org or by calling the Planning Department at 207-832-5369.

