The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Waldoboro PARKING BAN

at

There shall be no parking on any street or the municipal parking lot in the Town of Waldoboro from 12:01 A.M. to 7:00 A.M. from November 1st until April 1st of each year due to snow removal. Vehicles interfering or hindering the removal of snow will be removed at the owner’s expense.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^