There shall be no parking on any street or the municipal parking lot in the Town of Waldoboro from 12:01 A.M. to 7:00 A.M. from November 1st until April 1st of each year due to snow removal. Vehicles interfering or hindering the removal of snow will be removed at the owner’s expense.
