The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on August 14, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. to consider a pre-application for splitting a lot within an existing subdivision at 62 Bowden Rd (Map R13 Lot 34-2) and a discussion of updating the Land Use Ordinances.

The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom by going to the “Stay Connected” tab at waldoboromaine.org.

A digital version of the applications can be found by going to the Planning Board “Agendas, Minutes, and Applications” page of waldoboromaine.org or by reviewing a physical version at the Town Office. If you have any comments or questions, please email them to planning@waldoboromaine.org or by calling the Planning Department at 207-832-5369.

