The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on January 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Waldoboro Municipal Building to consider site review applications for a subdivision amendment to 170 Lady Slipper Lane (East Ridge Mobile Home Park) and a subdivision amendment to 91 Ice Pond Road.
Applications can be viewed by contacting the Waldoboro Planning and Development office.
All interested citizens are invited to attend and comment.
Town of Waldoboro Planning Board Notice
The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on January 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Waldoboro Municipal Building to consider site review applications for a subdivision amendment to 170 Lady Slipper Lane (East Ridge Mobile Home Park) and a subdivision amendment to 91 Ice Pond Road.