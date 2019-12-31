Advanced Search
Town of Waldoboro Planning Board Notice

at

The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on January 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Waldoboro Municipal Building to consider site review applications for a subdivision amendment to 170 Lady Slipper Lane (East Ridge Mobile Home Park) and a subdivision amendment to 91 Ice Pond Road.
Applications can be viewed by contacting the Waldoboro Planning and Development office.
All interested citizens are invited to attend and comment.

