The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Select Board will hold a meeting on March 10th at 6:00 p.m. at the Waldoboro Municipal Building – 1600 Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro, Maine – to obtain public comment on a 180-day extension for A Moratorium Regarding Medical Marijuana Dispensaries and Cultivation Facilities. A copy of the extension is on file with the Town Clerk.

All interested citizens are invited to attend and comment.

