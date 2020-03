The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on March 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Waldoboro Municipal Building to consider site review applications for a solar farm at 441 and 475 North Nobleboro Road.

Applications can be viewed by contacting the Waldoboro Planning and Development office.

All interested citizens are invited to attend and comment.

