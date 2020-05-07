Advanced Search
Town of Waldoboro Public Hearing Notice

at

The Municipal Officers of the Town of Waldoboro, Maine will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building meeting room, to hear public discussion on the following requests:
1. A Liquor License renewal in accordance with MRSA, Title 28-A, Section 653 & 1054 by Jeffrey Hurd d/b/a The Narrows Tavern.
2. A Special Amusement Permit in accordance with MRSA, Title 28-A, Sections 653 & 1054 by Jeffrey Hurd d/b/a The Narrows Tavern.
3. A Liquor License renewal in accordance with MRSA, Title 28-A, Section 653 & 1054 by Odd Alewives Farm Brewery, LLC
Any citizen interested in commenting on this application is urged to attend this meeting.

